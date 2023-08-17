David Beckham criticised for referring to the Lionesses as 'girls'

David Beckham has come under fire after posting a video of support for England's Lionesses, because of the choice of language used to describe the players.

"Hey girls!", the football ace begins, before going on to say: “Seeing you girls play as a team, it’s been really incredible".

However, despite the message of encouragement, internet users have been quick to question why he'd referred to them as 'girls' rather than 'women', dubbing the language 'patronising'.

