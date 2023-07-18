Conor McGregor spotted shadow-boxing pub-goers at Irish bar

Video
Conor McGregor appeared up for playing to the cameras when he visited an Irish bar in New York over the weekend, and even pretended to shadow-box punters.
The Irishman was spotted at Bartley Dunne’s bar, throwing super-quick punches for onlookers who were cheering and filming.
'Proper Apple on the rocks and 3 pints of Forged Irish Stout comin’ right up', he wrote alongside the clip on Twitter, referencing the drinks brands that he owns.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters
Up next Sport
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x