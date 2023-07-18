Conor McGregor spotted shadow-boxing pub-goers at Irish bar

Conor McGregor appeared up for playing to the cameras when he visited an Irish bar in New York over the weekend, and even pretended to shadow-box punters.

The Irishman was spotted at Bartley Dunne’s bar, throwing super-quick punches for onlookers who were cheering and filming.

'Proper Apple on the rocks and 3 pints of Forged Irish Stout comin’ right up', he wrote alongside the clip on Twitter, referencing the drinks brands that he owns.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters