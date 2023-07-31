Sinead O'Connor tribute at all-Ireland football final is truly spine-tingling

GAA fans paid a spine-tingling tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Saturday's all-Ireland final, blaring out her hit song 'Nothing Compares 2 U' inside the Croke Park stadium.

The music video was also shown on the screens at the game between Kerry and Dublin, as fans gave the singer an ovation at the end.

Fellow football fans (and music lovers) praised those in attendance for coming together during the special moment.

O'Connor was found dead at her home in London last week at the age of 56.

