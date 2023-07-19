Video

Real Betis give Héctor Bellerín the most satisfying Wes Anderson-inspired reveal

Real Betis are being praised for their extra-special welcome back to Héctor Bellerín, after they posted a cinematic video inspired by Wes Anderson for his reveal.

In the video, Bellerín makes his voyage back to the club, in classic Wes Anderson style, with pastel tones and symmetry galore.

Bellerín has committed to a five-year deal as he returns to Betis after a year, the club supported by his grandfather.

