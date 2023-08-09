Lioness Esme Morgan has taken up adorable hobby while on World Cup duty

Lioness Esme Morgan has been taking football fans behind-the-scenes at the World Cup, and revealed she's taken up a sweet new hobby between matches.

The defender shared the clip on TikTok, showing how she'd learned to make friendship bracelets in the arts and crafts area at their Australian base camp, and was custom-making them for her teammates.

Alessia Russo had requested a blue, pink, and white bracelet, while Ella Tooney opted for orange and yellow.

