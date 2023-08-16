England's Lioness squad soaked up the atmosphere following their World Cup semi-final win against Australia, belting out 'Sweet Caroline' alongside fans on the pitch.

The players danced around and chanted the anthem, as they celebrated beating the Matildas, who were favourites to win.

England took a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

They'll now take on Spain in their first ever World Cup final on Sunday.

