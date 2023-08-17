Five times England Lioness Ella Toone was a legend off the pitch

Ella Toone has become a household name thanks to her success alongside the England Lioness squad, and being responsible for one of three goals that propelled them into the World Cup Final, after beating Australia.

The 23-year-old plays for Manchester United when she's not on national duty, but has formed an extra-special bond with fellow Lioness and Arsenal player, Alessia Russo.

Together the pair have brought England fans hours of joy with their hilarious double-act friendship behind-the-scenes of games, and their on-the-pitch chemistry is making history.

