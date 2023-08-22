The bizarre moment a football fan was plucked from the crowd to referee Portsmouth vs Cheltenham Town, after both officials fell ill, putting the match at risk of being abandoned.

During the last portion of the game, the crowd were asked if there was anyone qualified to take over, to which a man in a pink polo top came down, being applauded by fans.

The match finished on 0-0, but the substitute referee received a welcome response.

