Logan Paul has hailed John Fury as a 'legend' after the dad of Tyson and Tommy Fury sent a press conference into chaos, kicking over the set in rage.

The 59-year-old was attending the press conference for KSI vs Tommy Fury, when he saw red after a series of personal insults, and branded himself 'a machine' before kicking tables into the crowd below.

"We are fighting men!" shouted the former boxer. "My son will fight him and I'll fight anyone in the building."

