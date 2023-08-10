Martin O'Neill leaves football fans 'in tears' with major on-air microphone blunder

Martin O'Neill has left football fans in stitches with an on-air blunder that has become an instant meme online.

He appeared on Sky Sports for the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup, when the on-screen nerves seemed to get the better of him.

Picking out a ball, he accidentally forgot about the mic, and instead announced 'number 15' into the ball itself.

"Martin I don't know why you're talking into the ball", a voice in the background laughs.

