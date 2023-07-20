Burnley FC uses The Teletubbies to unveil new signing in another incredible parody

Burnley FC's latest signing announcement has attracted the attention of football fans (no matter what club they support), after the team went to the effort of creating a Teletubbies reboot.

As the iconic characters line up, Tinky Winky's tummy screen begins to light up, exciting the other Teletubbies.

Then, on the screen, the new signing is revealed as none other than 22-year-old Switzerland forward, Zeki Amdouni, from Basel.

It's not their first exciting transfer announcement either. In the past, they've treated fans to parodies using the likes of Shrek and Gavin and Stacey.

