Brian Blessed delivered a passionate, dramatic recital of the lyrics to Three Lions (It's Coming Home) on Newsnight last night (15 August), in honour of the Lionesses, who are moments away from taking on Australia in the World Cup semi-final.

The actor stared directly down the camera as he chanted: “It’s coming home! It’s coming home! It’s coming! Football’s coming home."

Should they win this game, it will be the first time the Lionesses have reached a World Cup final.

