Max Verstappen praised for 'patience' when he's duped by hilarious fake taxi prank

Despite being a fierce competitor on the tracks, Max Verstappen is being praised for his patience, after a resurfaced clip sees him pranked by a fake taxi driver.

In the clip from 2021, Channel 4 Sport set the F1 ace up with a scripted prankster driver, who jokes about Michael Schumacher being 'his dad' and questioning what it's like being 'born in Germany' - all while Verstappen tries to remain calm.

“I was really getting upset. I was really trying to be nice but I was like oh my god. This was my worst ever taxi experience", he said after realising what was going on.

