'Mystic meerkats' predict World Cup semi-final result between England and Australia

'Mystic meerkats' who correctly predicted the Lionesses' results to the Euro 2022 finals have made their guesses on who will come out on top at England vs Australia at the Women's World Cup.

The animals, who live at Drusillas Park in Sussex, have gotten into predictions as a form of enrichment, and have become internet stars as a result.

They're presented with a bucket, one with each team's flag, before they decide which one is their favourite.

It's set to be a good day for England.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter