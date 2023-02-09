Bryan Cranston appears as Walter White for 'final time' in Super Bowl ad

Bryan Cranston has revealed that his new Superbowl ad for PopCorners could be the last time that he plays Walter White.

In the new ad, the actor stars alongside Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul, who brands Walter White a 'genius' for discovering PopCorner's chips.

“This might be the retiring episode of the Breaking Bad universe", he told Extra, however, Cranston did also say that about El Camino - which means he may well come back in the future.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters