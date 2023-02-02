NFL star Damar Hamlin champions new 'CPR challenge' after mid-game cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin, is encouraging young people to learn CPR with a new challenge, just weeks after he suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game.

"As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love", he said in a video, linking to heart.org/3 - which teaches the public how to do it.

After watching the video, you challenge three friends to do it too.

Hamlin challenged basketball legend Lebron James, fellow NFL player Tom Brady, and Michelle Obama.

