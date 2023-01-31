£88m Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk uses racial slurs in resurfaced TikTok

Chelsea's new £88m signing, Mykhailo Mudryk, has been forced to apologise after a TikTok resurfaced of him using a racial slur in July last year.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian can be seen with a friend in front of an Audi, singing Lil Baby’s 2017 hit ‘Freestyle’ - a track which features the 'N-word' 16 times.

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate", a representative for the player told The Sun.

