Czech international footballer Jakub Jankto comes out as gay in heartwarming video

Czech international footballer Jakub Jankto has revealed that he is gay, in a new video posted to social media.

The 27-year-old, who plays as a midfielder for Sparta Prague on loan, posted the clip on Twitter, which has already been flooded with support.

"Like everyone else, I want to live my life in freedom", he says. "I'm homosexual, and I no longer want to hide myself."

The end banner of the clip reads: 'This is not an entertainment. The purpose of this video is to encourage others.'

Click here to sign up for our newsletters