Adorable moment young NBA fan realises she's sitting next to LeBron James

A young basketball fan had an incredible reaction to the moment she was sat next to LeBron James at a game over the weekend.

James was out for the game on Saturday against Golden State Warriors following an injury, but no one was expecting him to turn up and sit court side - especially not next to the youngster who couldn't contain her excitement.

"I just freak out", the 12-year-old told ESPN of the moment, adding she didn't get to talk to James because of strict rules. "Best moment of my life."

