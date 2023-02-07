Harry Kane becomes ultimate TikTok troll after Tottenham beat Manchester City

Harry Kane has become somewhat the TikTok troll after Tottenham beat Manchester City 1-0 over the weekend.

The footballer scored during the 15th minute of the game, and took the opportunity to jokingly hit back at criticism from fans.

"He's just a one season wonder", the on-screen text read, as a smug Kane, pretended to play a tiny violin - a trend which is huge on TikTok right now.

"All them goals for 0 trophies", one user clapped back.

