Olivier Giroud teaching Jamie Carragher to pronounce his name is excruciating

Olivier Giroud left UK football pundits in stitches when he challenged Jamie Carragher to pronounce his name properly.

The Liverpuddlian admitted he struggles to get the French pronunciation right, but even after being taught by the 37-year-old, he still can't seem to grasp it.

"They have been calling me like that for nine years in the Premier League", the footballer joked as Carragher continued to put a hard 'D' on the end.

In the end, he settled for 'Girwoo' as the best take.