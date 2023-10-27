Tyson Fury's pre-fight diet ahead of Ngannou clash sounds like a dream

Tyson Fury has shared his rather unconventional diet as he gears up for his fight against Francis Ngannou this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Appearing on GMB this morning (27 October), the 'Gypsy King' joked that despite needing to be physically fit, he doesn't go anywhere near salads.

"I always eat McDonald's, marshmallows, beef burgers, KitKats", he joked.

"How do you think I maintain this body shape? You don't think I eat salads and vegetables do you?"



