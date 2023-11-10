Peruvian football club plunges stadium into darkness after losing to rivals

Peruvian football club Alianza Lima pulled the pettiest of stunts after losing 2-0 to a rival football team - by plunging the stadium into darkness.

Universitario Deportes are calling for sanctions to be imposed on the team, after their celebrations were interrupted by someone turning the lights off so they had no choice but to leave.

“We call on the authorities to punish those responsible,” Universitario said in a statement. “A sporting celebration should not be tarnished by disgraceful events."