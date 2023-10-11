Aaron Rodgers demands bizarre vaccine debate with Travis Kelce

Aaron Rodgers has invited Travis Kelce to have a 'vaccine debate', shortly after he branded the fellow NFL player 'Mr Pfizer'.

"Let's do it like in John Wick 4", he insisted, proposing it would be him and Robert F Kennedy Jr against Kelce and Anthony Fauci.

The tension began after Kelce starred in an advert encouraging viewers to get vaccinated against Covid.

“I thought it was pretty good," the Chiefs tight end responded to the nickname.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter