Security guard caught taking sneaky snack break during NFL game

A security guard at the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game was caught enjoying a little snack break as the camera conveniently panned to him as Patrick Mahomes II ran down the players tunnel.

Mahomes' entrance was probably unexpected for the worker, but an ankle injury saw him come running through the tunnel, just as the guard was enjoying what appeared to be a cracker.

Naturally, he was left looking confused, and immediately tucked away the snack upon realising a camera could be watching - but it was too late.

