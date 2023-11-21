Viral kid who threatened to 'uppercut' Santa has been recruited for a Christmas ad

The young boy who went viral for threatening to 'uppercut' Santa and 'punch his beard off' when he was put on the 'naughty' list is back - and is the star of TUI's Christmas campaign.

Now aged 10 years old, Jackson has been recruited as TUI’s chief good list officer, and will be helping the brand find a family to send on the trip of a lifetime to Lapland.

"Me and Santa are alright now", he jokes in the clip. "Even if he puts me on the good list, I'll still punch his beard off."