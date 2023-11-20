Dentist claims your mouth can reveal if you're left-handed or right-handed

A dentist has claimed that it's really easy to tell if you're left or right-handed based on looking in your mouth alone.

TikTok dentist @emmafrommelbourne, pointed out that we usually tend to brush more on the opposite side to which hand we use to hold our toothbrush. So, if you're right-handed, the left side of your mouth is more likely to end up cleaner.

It's also something made obvious by which side of your mouth you tend to eat with more often.