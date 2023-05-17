Terrifying moment kayaker gets rammed by shark caught on camera

A kayaker has shared the terrifying moment that a shark came and rammed his boat while he was fishing on the waters of Oahu in Hawaii.

Scott Haraguchi, who had his GoPro on, thought that the animal was a turtle, so didn't hesitate to kick it back into the water, before realising he could've had his leg ravaged by the beast.

“It was incredibly bad luck, but incredibly good luck to capture it,” he told local TV station KITV.

Haraguchi believes the shark thought he was a seal.

