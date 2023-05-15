Everyone is just finding out why the Guinness Book of Records actually exists

A TikToker is blowing minds across the internet by revealing what the whole point of the Guinness Book of Records actually is.

Dylan Evans pointed out that not only are the shiny hardbacks full of weird and wonderful facts, but were actually invented to 'settle pub arguments' back in the fifties.

The 'Guinness' behind the title is also the alcoholic drink, who started the campaign, hence it all being to do with the pub.

People in the comments were quick to point out that it's the same concept as Michelin stars being dished out by the tyre company.

The more you know.

