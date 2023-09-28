Every huge campaign Tube Girl has starred in since going viral two weeks ago

Sabrina Bahsoon aka 'Tube Girl' has become an overnight sensation on TikTok with her London Underground dancing videos that ooze confidence and have been encouraging other women to embrace themselves.

But despite hitting the spotlight just mere weeks ago, Bahsoon is already being utilised by brands and has been involved with huge campaigns from the likes of Boss, MAC Cosmetics (where she even hit the runway at Fashion Week), and Bentley Cars.

However, the 22-year-old insists the secret behind her confident persona is actually just delusion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.