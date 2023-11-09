John Lewis' Christmas advert is way more upbeat than people wanted it to be

The 2023 John Lewis Christmas advert is here - but despite it marking the 'start' of Christmas, fans have been left baffled after the brand ditched its usual sad format.

A new agency took on the creation of the ad this year, and they opted to go for a more upbeat tale, of a young boy discovering the 'Christmas tree' he'd planted is actually a mischievous venus fly trap.

'Let your traditions grow' is the strapline of the short film, as he encourages his family to embrace his new version of a Christmas tree.