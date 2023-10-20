Big Brother's Hallie to be punished again after second rule break of series

Big Brother Late and Live has teased a clip from tonight's episode (20 October) - and Hallie is set to be punished once again, for breaking house rules for a second time.

The 18-year-old, along with Olivia, was forced to sit in the pouring rain in a jail cell for several hours, after the duo were found to be writing secret messages on each other's backs.

However, when confronted, Big Brother insinuated that Hallie lied about not writing Noky's name on Olivia's back, and is now being forced to wear a sandwich board dubbing her a 'rule-breaker'.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter