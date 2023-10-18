Big Brother's Zak faces backlash after 'sexist' joke about 'taking s***' from women

There was tension in the Big Brother house last night (17 October), when Trish called out Zak for making a seemingly 'sexist' joke.

Zak and Dylan were being teased about their eating habits in the house, when the Manchester model snapped: "My man ain’t going to stand there and take s*** off two women".

However, despite the nature of his joke, Trish quipped back: "That was very inappropriate. That was so sexist, that was sexism thriving in you."

The pair later thankfully managed to patch things up, before the housemates cast their eviction nominations.

