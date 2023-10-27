Big Brother's Jordan silences viewers with 'dark' story about his family

Talk to Frank is open 24/7 on 0300 1236600. If you would prefer, you can also email them at frank@talktofrank.com or live chat via their website at www.talktofrank.com.

Big Brother fans were left in shock last night (26 October), as Jordan made a brutal admission about his family history - and of course, made it into a joke.

The lawyer opened up to Matty and Trish about how his dad was a 'retired heroin addict', before surprising them with an off-the-cuff comment.

"Does your dad ever try to get in touch?" Trish asks, to which he responds: "He's dead! That's why he's retired."

Many admitted they were 'proud' of Jordan for opening up his emotions.

