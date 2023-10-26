The Crown teases Diana's death scenes in haunting new trailer

Fans of The Crown have had their first look at Princess Diana's final moments, as the upcoming season addresses the tragic accident that took her life.

In the trailer, ahead of the show's release on 16 November, sees the royal cause a stir with her new relationship, as the paparazzi continue to hound her.

However, most harrowingly, viewers see the moment she gets into a car in Paris in August 1997 - the last time she would be seen alive.

Imelda Staunton returns as Queen Elizabeth, with Dominic Cooper as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as the former Princess of Wales.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.