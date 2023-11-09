Where you've seen the John Lewis Christmas advert actors before

The John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert is here, and the heartwarming tale follows a young boy who accidentally grows a venus fly trap instead of a Christmas tree - but chooses to embrace it anyway.

Sara Alexander stars as the mum of the boy, but fans may recognise her from Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part One, where she took on the role of a nonchalant waitress in the iconic cafe fight scene.

Other known faces from the ad include Sheila Ruskin, who starred in Doctor Who episode 'The Keeper of Traken'.