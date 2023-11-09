Where you've seen the John Lewis Christmas advert actors before

Video
The John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert is here, and the heartwarming tale follows a young boy who accidentally grows a venus fly trap instead of a Christmas tree - but chooses to embrace it anyway.
Sara Alexander stars as the mum of the boy, but fans may recognise her from Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part One, where she took on the role of a nonchalant waitress in the iconic cafe fight scene.
Other known faces from the ad include Sheila Ruskin, who starred in Doctor Who episode 'The Keeper of Traken'.
Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next TV
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x