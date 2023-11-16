Diana’s death recreated within first minute of The Crown season 6

The Crown season six has landed on Netflix, and despite the show being split into two parts and a total of eight episodes, fans were left shocked to realise that Diana's death was recreated within the first minute of episode one.

In the episode, we see a French man walking his dog, when he passes by the infamous tunnel where the crash took place, before cars come speeding down the road followed by paparazzi, and a huge bang is heard as the incident takes place.