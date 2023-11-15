Courteney Cox has shared a sweet Friends clip in tribute to Matthew Perry, which she calls one of her 'favourites'.

“Here’s one of my favourites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she wrote.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”