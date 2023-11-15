Video
Courteney Cox has shared a sweet Friends clip in tribute to Matthew Perry, which she calls one of her 'favourites'.
“Here’s one of my favourites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she wrote.
“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”
Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next TV
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x