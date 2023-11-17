The most unmissable moments from The Crown season 6

The Crown season six is now streaming on Netflix, and in the run up to the tragic ending of Princess Diana, there's plenty of drama happening in the royal household.

In part one of the series (with part two released on 16 December), the Queen (played by Imelda Staunton), doesn't approve of then-Prince Charles' new relationship with Camilla, and avoids interacting with them publicly.

Meanwhile, Diana is getting to know Dodi Al-Fayed, and spends the summer on the yacht belonging to his father, Mohammed, while paparazzi run rife around them.

