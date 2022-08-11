Armie Hammer's ex backs cannibalism claims and says he 'wanted to eat' her

The trailer for a new documentary on Armie Hammer's alleged interest in cannibalism has landed, and his ex-girlfriend is revealing all about her experience with the actor.

In one clip, Courtney Vucekovich shows texts in which he says phrases like "I am 100% a cannibal" and "I want to eat you".

“He likes the idea of skin in his teeth,” she claims.

Hammer denies all allegations.

House Of Hammer premieres on Discovery+ on 2 September.

