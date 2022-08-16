'Viking' children scream over This Morning presenters during chaotic segment

A group of 'Viking' children caused chaos on the set of This Morning as they shouted and played games over the top of the presenters.

They were invited onto the show to discuss their unusual lifestyle, but producers failed to mute the microphones of the two young boys, who caused a ruckus while their mum was being interviewed.

"Goodness me, I think I am ready for a lie-down," host Rochelle Humes quipped. "Normally I come to work for a break."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.