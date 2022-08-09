This 'It's Always Sunny' scene perfectly sums up the crypto boom

Twitter users have been quick to point out that an 'It's Always Sunny' scene perfectly represents what is happening with cryptocurrency right now.

The original episode is about the recession, but highlights the 'worthlessness' of the fake 'Paddy's dollars' used at Mac and Dennis' pub.

"I think we made every single one of our Paddy’s Dollars back, buddy," Dennis says, as Mac asks how much 'fresh cash' they actually made.

"Fresh cash? Uh, well, zero," Dennis quips.

Hilariously, there is now a cryptocurrency with the same name.

