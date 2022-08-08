People are convinced The Simpsons predicted Monkeypox

Like with every other major world event, people are now convinced that The Simpsons predicted Monkeypox in 2005.

A clip from season seven of the cartoon is doing the rounds on social media, where Bart and Milhouse have contact with a monkey, and come down with the flu.

Other 'predictions' from the show included Lady Gaga's Superbowl performance, Ebola, and Donald Trump becoming president.

"We take the most unlikely, ridiculous, stupid, impossible, never-will-happen joke, and then it turns out that our imaginations aren't that imaginative," show creator Matt Groening previously admitted.

