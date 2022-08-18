Spoilers: What happened at the end of Netflix's Better Call Saul?

Better Call Saul has come to an end after six seasons, and the final episode left fans heartbroken that they wouldn't be getting more.

When Saul appears in court, the judge is seen referring to him as Mr Goodman, to which he replies, "I’m James McGill."

It perfectly sums up the title of the episode: 'Saul is Gone'.

Mirroring Better Call Saul’s very first episode, the ending of the final episode sees Saul and Kim lean against the wall of the prison visiting room and smoke together, before saying goodbye.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.