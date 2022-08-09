Clip shows moment Kit Harington found out the ending of Game of Thrones

Unseen footage from the season eight table read of Game of Thrones shows the moment Kit Harington finds out what happens at the end of the show.

Harington holds his head in his hands and looks in shock at co-star Emilia Clarke as they discover that Jon Snow kills Daenerys Targaryen before she gets to sit on the Iron Throne.

Clarke slides under the table laughing as her death scene is announced.

'The shock is them realising how s****y the ending is,' one social media user wrote.

