Hair belonging to poets from 1800s given ridiculous Antiques Roadshow valuation

Locks of hair belonging to the likes of William Wordsworth, Samuel Taylor Coleridge and Robert Southey received a staggering valuation during a new episode of Antiques Roadshow.

All three of the famous poets died between 1834 and 1850, making the hairs almost 200 years old.

"If we want to talk value, with the picture and locks of hair, without a shadow of a doubt we’re looking at £30,000 - £40,000", the valuation expert told the thrilled descendant of the trio.

