Sex Education's final season gets release date and very juicy teaser trailer

x
Video
Sex Education's fourth and final season will be released on 21 September, Netflix has announced.
The popular comedy-drama show will conclude with Otis (Asa Butterfield), getting ready to leave school and head off to college, while still navigating his sex therapy side-hustle.
In a juicy teaser clip, we also get a glimpse of Dan Levy's cameo, as well as Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) navigating being a new mum - again.
A letter to the fans was also released, thanking them for their support after they started writing the show 'above a sex shop'.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next TV