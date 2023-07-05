Sex Education's final season gets release date and very juicy teaser trailer

Sex Education's fourth and final season will be released on 21 September, Netflix has announced.

The popular comedy-drama show will conclude with Otis (Asa Butterfield), getting ready to leave school and head off to college, while still navigating his sex therapy side-hustle.

In a juicy teaser clip, we also get a glimpse of Dan Levy's cameo, as well as Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) navigating being a new mum - again.

A letter to the fans was also released, thanking them for their support after they started writing the show 'above a sex shop'.

