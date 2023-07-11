Ed Balls asks Andi Peters if he's had a spray tan in bizarre GMB interaction

Good Morning Britain viewers were left open-mouthed this morning (11 July) after an unexpected interaction saw Ed Balls ask competition host, Andi Peters, if he'd had a spray tan.

In a debate before the competition segment, talk had been rife about whether it's ok to get fake tan on hotel bed sheets.

"Spray tan, Andi?", Balls began, before a baffled Peters, quipped back: "What do you think, Ed?"

However, he appeared to take it in his stride, jokingly adding: "Ed, the money I’ve spent for 52 years looking like this, if there’s anyone from L’Oréal, Garnier, any of them watching, I’ve invested a lot in your company."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters