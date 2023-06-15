Black Mirror season six isn't the first time Aaron Paul has been in the show

Aaron Paul has taken a leading role in Black Mirror's series six episode 'Beyond The Sea' - but many fans won't realise it's not his first time in the show.

In fact, during season four's USS Callister (a Star Trek-inspired episode starring Michaela Coel), Paul's voice was used by a video game player towards the end.

However, it's unrelated to his new starring role, which follows the story of astronauts getting stranded in space.

