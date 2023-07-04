Fans remember the greatest Byker Grove scene of all time ahead of its return

Following the news that Byker Grove is set for a reboot, fans have been remembering one of the retro show's most iconic scenes, starring none other than Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (or PJ and Duncan).

In the clip from the series four finale in 1992, sees PJ (Ant McPartlin) go blind following a horror paintballing incident, which went on to be one of the show's most talked-about moments ever.

"I wonder where PJ and Duncan are nowadays and if they'll pop into the Grove on their way past?", the presenting duo teased of their potential comeback.

